Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged (Again!)
Congratulations to America's favorite couple and the best redemption story of the 21st century. After one broken engagement and a 17-year hiatus, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged again!
People confirmed the news late on Friday night, noting that Lopez announced the engagement on her email newsletter, On The JLo, which she bills as a look into her "inner circle." The magazine adds that Lopez shared glimpses of a "diamond on her ring finger" that was a soft green color — perhaps a throwback to her iconic green Versace dress. Though a rep for Lopez confirmed the engagement, neither Lopez herself or Affleck have said anything about the big news.
"So I have a really exciting and special story to share ..." Lopez wrote to her followers on Twitter. She also added a ring emoji to her handle, which should be confirmation enough to all her fans.
The couple first began dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of infamously bad movie Gigli. They got engaged that November after mere months of dating and arranged for a Sept. 2003 wedding. Just one day before the planned nuptials, the couple announced they'd be postponing their wedding "due to the excessive media attention." By January 2004, the engagement was officially off.
Rumors of a Bennifer reconciliation began to swirl in April 2021, when it was reported that Lopez and Affleck were spending time together at the former's L.A. home. Things escalated from there: trips to Montana, endorsements from major league baseball team(s), make out sessions on a yacht, make out sessions at the Met gala, make out sessions on the tarmac of a highly unethical private jet …
Here's to a lifetime of unspeakably bougie Bennifer make-out sessions!