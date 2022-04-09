Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged (Again!)

Congratulations to America's favorite couple and the best redemption story of the 21st century. After one broken engagement and a 17-year hiatus, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged again!

People confirmed the news late on Friday night, noting that Lopez announced the engagement on her email newsletter, On The JLo, which she bills as a look into her "inner circle." The magazine adds that Lopez shared glimpses of a "diamond on her ring finger" that was a soft green color — perhaps a throwback to her iconic green Versace dress. Though a rep for Lopez confirmed the engagement, neither Lopez herself or Affleck have said anything about the big news.