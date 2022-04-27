Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Coordinated in Graphic Tees

It's a given that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are nostalgic for the early 2000s, for obvious reasons. But now it seems they're channeling the era with coordinating couple outfits that include some graphic tees, delia's style.

On Tuesday, the newly-engaged couple was spotted picking up film equipment at a studio in Burbank, California, in casual errand-running looks. Jennifer opted for a white Coca Cola T-shirt with the brand's classic red logo. She tucked the shirt into her baggy high-waisted, Gen-Z-approved jeans that she paired with white sneakers and accessorized with a matching crimson handbag, silver hoops, and reflective sunglasses.

Ben chose a maroon Charles Dickens inspired tee with a black print of the author's face, which he paired with khaki-colored pants and gray and white sneakers. The actor carried two large crates, one in each hand, while Jen just tagged along.

Earlier this month, the beloved couple — who is also currently house hunting in Los Angeles — got engaged for a second time . The multi-hyphenate announced the news on her email newsletter, On The JLo. In a later installment, she shared details of the special moment.

"Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed," she wrote. "I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, 'Is that a yes?' I said, 'YES of course that's a YES.'"