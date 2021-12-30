Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Had a Coordinating Couple Moment in Camel Coats
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially reached the annoyingly cute stage of dressing alike in their relationship. Weeks after color-coordinating their winter outfits in an unusually chilly Los Angeles, the couple was at it again — proving that it's more than just their hearts that are in sync with each other.
On Wednesday, Jen and Ben were spotted grabbing lunch on a rainy day at the Hotel Bel-Air with J.Lo's twins, Max and Emme. For the occasion, the pair both sported black trousers, black shoes, and face masks — but the major matching moment came in the form of his-and-hers camel jackets. Lopez wore a classic long trench, and accessorized with gold hoops and a croc-embossed Birkin bag. Affleck, on the other hand, went with a peacoat layered over a beige cardigan and a navy blue button-down.
This isn't the first time that the duo has twinned. A few weeks ago, Bennifer gave a lesson in coordinated winter style, with Jennifer wearing paper-bag jeans and a long blue overcoat to match. She complemented her look with a baby blue Valentino bag and a beige infinity scarf. Affleck chose a button down of the same color as J.Lo's outfit and a tan coat that coordinated with her scarf. And way before that, the couple basically wore the same outfit during a romantic stroll in the Hamptons over Fourth of July weekend.
The couple that gets dressed together, stays together — and Bennifer is just doing their part to back up this claim.