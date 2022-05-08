Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Twinned in Couple's Button-Downs Bennifer and their coordinated style continue the house hunt. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Matching Button-Downs Credit: Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing to search for their forever home, and in the process, have proved that not only their hearts, but also their style is in sync. Yesterday, the couple looked at a $68 million dollar mansion in Bel Air wearing his-and-hers button-downs for the daytime tour. J.Lo's shirt was in a deep shade of her favorite color, green, and featured gold buttons and two front pockets, while Ben went with a classic white one paired with khaki pants. Lopez, of course, dressed up the casual top with a matching Gucci belt looped through her high-waisted denim, gold hoops, and rose-tinted aviators. She finished off the look by pulling her light brown hair back into a relaxed ponytail. This isn't the first time the duo has twinned. A few weeks ago, the couple ran errands together in coordinating graphic tees. Jen opted for a white Coca Cola T-shirt with the brand's classic red logo, and Ben, for his part, chose a maroon Charles Dickens tee with a print of the author's face on the front. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Channeled '70s Fashion in a Long Cardigan and the Tallest Suede Boots Bennifer has been on the house hunt since before they even got engaged, more than a month after the deal on their $55 million Bel Air property reportedly fell out of escrow. A source previously told Entertainment Tonight, that Ben and Jen want a house together so that they are able to "spend every night together when they can." The insider added, "It's the next step in their relationship and since they are both in it for the long run, they can't wait to have a home together."

