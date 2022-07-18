Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Plans for a Bigger Wedding Celebration

Avoiding Bennifer content on the internet and social media over the last couple of days has been next to impossible. ICYMI, Jennifer Lopez — or should I say Jennifer Affleck — and Ben Affleck tied the knot at a wedding chapel in Vegas over the weekend. And if you were wondering why the long-awaited nuptials (20 years in the making) weren't more of an over-the-top event, a source just confirmed that this won't be the couple's sole celebration. According to People, the newlyweds "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."

"Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," the insider shared. "She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect."

As far as honeymoons go, the two don't have anything planned yet, but that won't stop their newlywed bliss. "Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon," according to the source.

News that the couple had exchanged vows in a surprise Vegas wedding initially broke early on Sunday. Lopez soon confirmed the nuptials with her On the JLo email newsletter and explained why the two were content with a quick 12:30 a.m. ceremony. "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good to one another," she said. "We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

The multi-hyphenate also commemorated the big night with a makeup-less selfie that showed off her new wedding band. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she captioned the Instagram, referencing the Funny Girl song "Sadie, Sadie," which contains the lyrics, "I'm Sadie, Sadie, married lady."

"In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined," she continued in the email to her fans. "One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last. When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."