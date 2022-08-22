Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Had a Sunday BBQ to End Their Wedding Weekend Who needs brunch when you can have a full-on BBQ? By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 22, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images In case you somehow doubtfully missed it, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot this weekend in a lavish, Georgian wedding surrounded by friends and family. And if their all-white color scheme, Old Hollywood theme, and Southern details couldn't get anymore wholesome, the two swapped out the traditional brunch for a Sunday BBQ to close out the weekend. The day after the nuptials took place at Affleck's Riceboro, 87-acre property, Jay Shetty (the couple's officiant), Matt Damon's brother, Kyle, and more were spotted capturing photos at The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah, before heading back to Affleck's estate for the grill out. An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that Shetty and his wife Radhi were seen in their picnic attire — which included a floral dress for Radhi and tie-dye pants and a printed jacket for Shetty — before "heading into a black car to go to Ben and Jen's BBQ." Jennifer Garner Reportedly Declined Her Invitation to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Second Wedding On Saturday, guests arrived at the mansion in Georgia to witness the the couple say "I do," for a second time. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Lopez was seen wearing a gorgeous white cap-sleeve Ralph Lauren couture gown, and for his part, Affleck chose a white tuxedo to coincide with the color palette. During the ceremony, an insider told ET that "everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit