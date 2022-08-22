Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Had a Sunday BBQ to End Their Wedding Weekend

In case you somehow doubtfully missed it, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot this weekend in a lavish, Georgian wedding surrounded by friends and family. And if their all-white color scheme, Old Hollywood theme, and Southern details couldn't get anymore wholesome, the two swapped out the traditional brunch for a Sunday BBQ to close out the weekend.

The day after the nuptials took place at Affleck's Riceboro, 87-acre property, Jay Shetty (the couple's officiant), Matt Damon's brother, Kyle, and more were spotted capturing photos at The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah, before heading back to Affleck's estate for the grill out. An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that Shetty and his wife Radhi were seen in their picnic attire — which included a floral dress for Radhi and tie-dye pants and a printed jacket for Shetty — before "heading into a black car to go to Ben and Jen's BBQ."

On Saturday, guests arrived at the mansion in Georgia to witness the the couple say "I do," for a second time. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Lopez was seen wearing a gorgeous white cap-sleeve Ralph Lauren couture gown, and for his part, Affleck chose a white tuxedo to coincide with the color palette.

During the ceremony, an insider told ET that "everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."