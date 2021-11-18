Jennifer Lopez Wears the Most Bedazzled Wedding Dress We've Ever Seen in the Marry Me Trailer

After literal years of anticipation, we finally have the first trailer for Jennifer Lopez's latest (and possibly greatest) romantic comedy, Marry Me.

The plot is simple (and fantastic): Superstar Kat Valdez (Lopez) is set to wed fellow superstar Bastian (Maluma) in a very public ceremony/concert that will be live-streamed to an audience of 20 million. While Kat is preparing to go on stage, she learns (via Page Six, of course) that her fiancé has cheated on her. Heartbroken and in a state of shock, Kat emerges on stage in the most gloriously embellished strapless wedding gown the world has ever seen, beaded with sequins all along the bodice and voluminous skirt as well as the veil.

Jennifer Lopez Wears the Most Bedazzled Wedding Dress We've Ever Seen in the 'Marry Me' Trailer Credit: YouTube/Universal Pictures

Jennifer Lopez Wears the Most Bedazzled Wedding Dress We've Ever Seen in the 'Marry Me' Trailer Credit: YouTube/Universal Pictures

"They say if you want something different, you have to do something different," Kat tells the crowd. Looking out into the audience, she spots Charlie (Owen Wilson), a single dad in the audience who happens to be holding his friend's "Marry Me" poster at the moment he and Kat lock eyes. Noting Charlie's sign, she says, "Why not?" — as in, I'm going to marry this complete stranger right here right now. And so, a rom-com was born.

Jennifer Lopez Wears the Most Bedazzled Wedding Dress We've Ever Seen in the 'Marry Me' Trailer Credit: YouTube/Universal Pictures

Though we're still awed by Lopez's Zuhair Murad Couture dress, this isn't actually the first time we've seen it. The multi-hyphenate was first photographed in the ballgown in October 2019, back when Marry Me was filming and Lopez herself was altar-bound with Alex Rodriguez.