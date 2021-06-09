Jennifer Lopez Wore a Bedazzled Bra in Miami
Bling cup, meet bling bra.
Jennifer Lopez brought the heat to Miami, where she's filming a music video with reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro. And while fans are accustomed to seeing the singer in everything from bedazzled Versace harnesses to all-white tracksuits and nap dresses. However, for the music video, she opted for a bedazzled bra under an open white button-up paired with a Coca-Cola-branded trucker hat (yes, J. Lo is bringing that '00s trend back, too) cutoff shorts, and high-top Nike sneakers.
In the photos, she's wearing very '90s nude lipstick with heavy liner, a smoky eye, and a cross earring. According to TMZ, the video shoot went down near The Goodtime Hotel on Miami Beach's Española Way.
"There's only one …," she captioned the shot. "Good things coming… #CambiaElPaso"
The Miami Police Department also posted about the shoot, with a few officers posing alongside Lopez and offering up a full head-to-toe look at her music video-worthy ensemble, including the shorts and shoes.
According to People, the shoot took more than nine hours and Lopez was in good spirits the whole time.
"Jennifer was radiant and full of energy even though the shoot was nine-plus hours [long]," a source told the magazine.
Lopez has been seen in Miami as she rekindles her relationship with ex Ben Affleck. However, she was also spotted in Los Angeles, making for a very busy bicoastal schedule. Things could change, though, with rumors emerging that Lopez is finalizing a move to L.A.
"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base. She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall," a source told E! News. "She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon."