Jennifer Lopez Spotted Meditating in a White Baggy Jumpsuit Outside Her and Ben Affleck's Miami Rental House
And the Argo actor was also seen smoking a cigarette on the balcony.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be thoroughly enjoying their time together at their waterfront Miami rental home — almost as much as we've been enjoying watch it all go down. Almost.
Affleck lounged on the balcony of their waterfront Miami rental home with a cigarette in one hand and a can in the other. He's in shorts and a T-shirt and has his one leg propped up on the table.
Meanwhile, J.Lo has picked perhaps a more productive form of relaxation. The "On the Floor" singer was seen doing some meditative poses and stretches on the property while wearing a white, loose-fitting baggy jumpsuit — and I've suddenly decided that this will be my summer 2021 uniform.
They were also spotted the other day at a Miami gym and were allegedly seen kissing between reps.
"They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means. They stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together."
Another insider told UsWeekly that the singer and actress "seems very happy and excited about her future."
"Right now they're going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible, but there's still some discussing to do before they officially go public," the source said. 'It's very clear they've fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don't want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure."