Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Recreated That Iconic Butt Grab From "Jenny From the Block"

They're still Benny from 2002.

By Tessa Petak
Jul 26, 2021 @ 8:36 am
Advertisement

Almost 20 years later, and it appears not much has changed between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. As the newly Instagram-official couple celebrated the superstar's 52 birthday on a yacht in St. Tropez, they were photographed getting very cozy together, sharing a few smooches here and there and, of course, an infamous butt grab.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Argo actor is seen resting his hand on Lopez's famous behind — a shot that might look familiar to the early stans of Bennifer. In J.Lo's 2002 "Jenny From the Block" music video, Affleck, who also starred in the video, struck a very similar pose. The iconic butt grab became well known, and it seems that the two just recreated it. And knowing that these two have been in the industry a long time, it's hard to believe that the parallel was accidental.

Credit: YouTube

The rekindled couple spent the weekend celebrating the multi-hyphenate's birthday. From steamy yacht make-out sessions to a PDA-filled night at the club, the two weren't trying to be secretive about their relationship. Of course, after Lopez's Instagram post on Saturday — which sneakily included a picture of the two sharing a passionate kiss — they're officially official and no longer hiding.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Both on Yachts in St. Tropez Right Now

After their day aboard the $130 million, luxury yacht (per Harper's Bazaar) the two continued the festivities at  L'Opera night club, a popular spot among the celebrities, according to E! News. Bennifer sat at a private table sharing the occasional kiss and jamming along when the DJ played old hits of Lopez's, like "Jenny From the Block" and "Let's Get Loud."

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
| Credit: Splash News

A source told People that the two have been thoroughly enjoying their trip (which was already quite apparent from the photos, in our opinion).

"They are having a beautiful trip," the source said. "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com