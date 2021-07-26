Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Recreated That Iconic Butt Grab From "Jenny From the Block"
They're still Benny from 2002.
Almost 20 years later, and it appears not much has changed between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. As the newly Instagram-official couple celebrated the superstar's 52 birthday on a yacht in St. Tropez, they were photographed getting very cozy together, sharing a few smooches here and there and, of course, an infamous butt grab.
In photos obtained by TMZ, the Argo actor is seen resting his hand on Lopez's famous behind — a shot that might look familiar to the early stans of Bennifer. In J.Lo's 2002 "Jenny From the Block" music video, Affleck, who also starred in the video, struck a very similar pose. The iconic butt grab became well known, and it seems that the two just recreated it. And knowing that these two have been in the industry a long time, it's hard to believe that the parallel was accidental.
The rekindled couple spent the weekend celebrating the multi-hyphenate's birthday. From steamy yacht make-out sessions to a PDA-filled night at the club, the two weren't trying to be secretive about their relationship. Of course, after Lopez's Instagram post on Saturday — which sneakily included a picture of the two sharing a passionate kiss — they're officially official and no longer hiding.
After their day aboard the $130 million, luxury yacht (per Harper's Bazaar) the two continued the festivities at L'Opera night club, a popular spot among the celebrities, according to E! News. Bennifer sat at a private table sharing the occasional kiss and jamming along when the DJ played old hits of Lopez's, like "Jenny From the Block" and "Let's Get Loud."
A source told People that the two have been thoroughly enjoying their trip (which was already quite apparent from the photos, in our opinion).
"They are having a beautiful trip," the source said. "They celebrated Jen's birthday at a club last night. She looked gorgeous and very happy."