Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Plan On Hanging Out Again
They have a "great time" together.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have caused quite the stir the last couple weeks as they reconnected and played catch up. And this likely isn't the end of their reunion. After Affleck was spotted leaving Lopez's house last week, a source told People that the friendly exes are having a great time.
"They have a great time hanging out," the source said. "It's been years since they caught up properly. They have lots to talk about." Given that both of the stars are in Los Angeles currently, the source adds that "they plan on hanging out again."
But before you go and get all excited about a "Bennifer" reunion, it's important to note that the two stars are just friends for now. Lopez has been leaning on Affleck after her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. "They are friends," another source told People. "They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years."
Apparently though, the two went through lengths to conceal their recent hangouts. Page Six released photos of Affleck in a car that allegedly belongs to Lopez on the way to her L.A. residence. "Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," a source told the publication. Affleck has also been spotted at the Hotel Bel-Air being picked up and dropped off by said vehicle.
The actors got engaged in 2002 and starred in multiple movies together, like Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 nuptials days before they were set to tie the knot then officially split at the beginning of 2004. They've stayed cordial and friendly throughout the years, Affleck even recently raved about J.Lo in our May issue.
"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," he told InStyle.