Fans Point Out Beyoncé Similarities in Jennifer Lopez's AMAs Performance
Two great performances, six years a part.
Jennifer Lopez's performance at the 2020 AMAs was certainly one of the most talked-about of the night. Along with her Marry Me costar, Maluma, the singer performed "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely," wearing a black catsuit.
Of course, the performance was refreshingly over-the-top after months of watching our favorite stars give it their all via zoom – especially when J.Lo started the year with the Superbowl Halftime show.
For some viewers, however, the performance brought back memories of Beyoncé's “Drunk in Love" Grammy's performance in 2014. For that event, Beyoncé had a similar stage set-up with the chair and lighting, and she also wore a wavy lob and a tight black look.
While some fans were not so excited about the comparisons, others embraced it as either a coincidence or a subtle homage.
Earlier, Lopez turned heads on the red carpet, sporting the same hairstyle that she wore during the performance as well as a two-piece Balmain outfit.