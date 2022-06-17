Here's How Jennifer Lopez Feels About Alex Rodriguez's New Romance

Spoiler: she "doesn't even think twice" about him.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 17, 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala
Photo: Getty Images

It's pretty clear that Jennifer Lopez has moved on from Alex Rodriguez — ahem, Ben Affleck. But a source close to the multi-hyphenate has confirmed that she isn't bothered by his dating life. After the former MLB-player was spotted kissing model Kathryne Padgett, the insider told Entertainment Tonight that J.Lo just "wishes him the best."

"Jen is focused on herself and doesn't even think twice about A-Rod or his current love life," the source told the outlet. "She wishes [Alex] the best, but it's not something that bothers her or takes up space in her mind whatsoever. She just wants everyone to be happy, whatever that might entail."

The source continued, "A-Rod is 100 percent at the back of her mind, and his dating life doesn't faze her."

Following the couple's split in 2021, the actress and singer has had a lot of other positive things to focus on in her life. For starters, she's engaged (again) to Affleck. The source added, "Jen and Ben are so dedicated to each other and their families. Jen is focused on herself."

Plus, J.Lo just released her Netflix documentary Halftime which premiered at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival last week. On the red carpet, Lopez gushed about the film and reiterated that she's just getting started in her career.

"It's halftime!" she told ET. "I keep saying that. It's so funny, we were talking about this today, 'Champions are made in the third and fourth quarter. That's when you win!' I feel like there's a lot left for me. So, I'm very excited about it. I do think it's just halftime."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
'Halftime' Review Even Jennifer Lopez Has Insecurities
Jennifer Lopez Gets Vulnerable in Her New Netflix Documentary Halftime
Jennifer Lopez 2022 MTV TV & Movie Awards
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Leather Corset Over Her Plunging Black Gown to the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Minidress with Sky-High, Over-the-Knee Boots
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Minidress with Sky-High, Over-the-Knee Boots
Jennifer Lopez in Halftime
Jennifer Lopez Gets Vulnerable in the Trailer for Her New Documentary
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship
Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Garner Knew Ben Affleck Proposed to Jennifer Lopez
Sometimes I Miss J-Rod
Sometimes I Miss J-Rod
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Palm Tree Prairie Dress With Sky-High Heels
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Wore Backless Overalls For a Hangout With Ben Affleck
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex’s Feelings
It Is Possible to Move On Without Hurting Your Ex's Feelings
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Low-Rise Skirt With a Leather, Ab-Baring Paper Clip Top
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Weekend Outfit Is Cozy with a Preppy Twist
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Revealed She's "All About" PDA
Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Knows He and Jennifer Lopez Are Never Getting Back Together
Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez Completely Erased Alex Rodriguez from Her Instagram
Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
Here's How Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony Really Feel About Bennifer