Here's How Jennifer Lopez Feels About Alex Rodriguez's New Romance

It's pretty clear that Jennifer Lopez has moved on from Alex Rodriguez — ahem, Ben Affleck. But a source close to the multi-hyphenate has confirmed that she isn't bothered by his dating life. After the former MLB-player was spotted kissing model Kathryne Padgett, the insider told Entertainment Tonight that J.Lo just "wishes him the best."

"Jen is focused on herself and doesn't even think twice about A-Rod or his current love life," the source told the outlet. "She wishes [Alex] the best, but it's not something that bothers her or takes up space in her mind whatsoever. She just wants everyone to be happy, whatever that might entail."

The source continued, "A-Rod is 100 percent at the back of her mind, and his dating life doesn't faze her."

Following the couple's split in 2021, the actress and singer has had a lot of other positive things to focus on in her life. For starters, she's engaged (again) to Affleck. The source added, "Jen and Ben are so dedicated to each other and their families. Jen is focused on herself."

Plus, J.Lo just released her Netflix documentary Halftime which premiered at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival last week. On the red carpet, Lopez gushed about the film and reiterated that she's just getting started in her career.

"It's halftime!" she told ET. "I keep saying that. It's so funny, we were talking about this today, 'Champions are made in the third and fourth quarter. That's when you win!' I feel like there's a lot left for me. So, I'm very excited about it. I do think it's just halftime."