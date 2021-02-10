Jennifer Lopez Shared That She and Alex Rodriguez Went to Therapy
It was back at the beginning of the pandemic.
Jennifer Lopez's pixie cut wasn't the only major reveal in the superstar's interview with Allure. Her conversation also included a mention of therapy, which she explained that she and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, did during the beginning of the pandemic along with heading to workout classes with her bejeweled Starbucks tumbler, filming movies, and performing.
"I miss being creative and running on 150. But Alex, of all people, was like, 'I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you're there all the time.' It has been actually really good," Lopez said. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."
Lopez also mentions that moving her wedding date was a huge decision, though she didn't connect the therapy with the pandemic or with postponing her ceremony.
"It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas," said Lopez. "Maybe that wasn't the right time. You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment."
In an interview with USA Today that recounts the early days of quarantine, Lopez said that she considered not getting married at all.
"We've talked about (not getting married) for sure," she said. "I mean at our age, we've both been married before, it's like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it's just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There's definitely no rush though."
Lopez also mentioned the would-be wedding date during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. When host Andy Cohen asked about it, she seemed to be thankful for the chance to take things slower.
"It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it," she said. "And I think it's something that maybe is still important to us, but there's no rush ... it'll happen when it happens."