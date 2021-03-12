Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have Reportedly Broken Up
They were planning a wedding before the pandemic hit.
After a two-year engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have broken up, multiple outlets have reported. According to Page Six, sources say that the two have been separated because of work. Lopez is filming a movie in the Dominican Republic and Rodriguez is gearing up for baseball season in Miami.
People confirmed the news. "This has been a long time coming," a source said.
TMZ adds that Lopez and Rodriguez have already had to postpone their wedding twice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We had to cancel the wedding," she said during an appearance on Access Hollywood. "Because of COVID, because of the quarantine. And we actually did it twice, which people don't know."
While there hasn't been any official announcement from Lopez or Rodriguez, rumors had surfaced last month that A-Rod was flirting with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.
LeCroy told Page Six that they'd "never met up."
"That's the truth," she said, before adding that they'd"never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance." Neither Lopez nor Rodriguez commented on those rumors, either.
The two started dating in 2017.
"I had just come from a promo for my show, Shades of Blue, so I'm dressed like my character, like a boy — Timberlands, jeans, curly short hair. He looks at me. I say, 'It's Jennifer.' He says, 'You look so beautiful,'" Lopez said of their first date.
In the same interview, Rodriguez said that he wasn't even sure it was a date at first, but that he felt an instant connection.
"I didn't know if it was a date. Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation," he said. "We're both Leos, we're both from New York, we're both Latino ... and about 20 other things."