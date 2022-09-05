Jennifer Lopez's Ultra-Casual Shoes Were the Main Talking Point of Her Outfit

Even J.Lo's feet need a day off.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 5, 2022 @ 10:56AM
Jennifer Lopez Adidas Slides
Photo: Getty

Jennifer Lopez might be able to take a day off every now and then, but her wardrobe? Not so much.

Over Labor Day weekend, J.Lo stepped for some family time with her new husband Ben Affleck and their children at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, wearing an effortlessly chic outfit that was overshadowed by her ultra-casual shoes. Lopez teamed a semi-sheer white maxi dress with a matching bikini top underneath, and as she walked hand-in-hand with Affleck, a pair red-and-white Adidas x Gucci slides — which expertly coordinated with a can of Coca-Cola she had in one hand — peeked out from below.

The sporty sandals were a surprising choice for the singer, because, even on her off days, she still sports a heel — or at least, a platform.

As for the rest of her look, J.Lo accessorized with gold hoops, a pendant necklace, and a beige and black Christian Dior tote. Her caramel locks were pulled back into messy bun with two sections of hair framing her face, while her makeup included a subtle smoky eye and bronzed skin.

Bennifer's recent outing came just weeks after they tied the knot for a second time. The new Mrs. Affleck shared all the sweet details surrounding the couple's Georgia wedding — including the fact that her and Ben's kids — Lopez's twins, Emme and Maximilian and Affleck's children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — adorably accompanied her down the aisle.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Walked Down the Aisle at Their Georgia Wedding Ceremony
Jennifer Lopez White Blouse Jeans Platform Heels Paris
Jennifer Lopez Paired the Most Classic Outfit With Monster Platforms
jennifer lopez instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Halter Maxi Dress Just Raised the Bar for Summer Barbecue Attire
Jennifer Lopez Blue Sweater Wide-Leg Jeans Paris 2022
Jennifer Lopez Traded In Her Honeymoon Dresses for a Pair of Wide-Leg Jeans
Jennifer Lopez Tie-Dye Sweatsuit Walking in Los Angeles August 2022
Jennifer Lopez Just Brought Back a Major Quarantine Trend
Jennifer Lopez Made Suspenders Cool Again While Matching With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Made Suspenders Cool Again While Matching With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Palm Tree Prairie Dress With Sky-High Heels
Jennifer Lopez Engagement Ring
Jennifer Lopez's House-Hunting Outfit Looks Like It Came Straight out of Ben Affleck's Closet
Jennifer Lopez Corset Floral Dress
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Corseted, Floral Sundress
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Film Equipment T-Shirts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Coordinated in Graphic Tees
Jennifer Lopez Crisscross Jeans
Jennifer Lopez Just Put a Literal Twist on the Mom Jean
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Do His-and-Hers Athleisure
Jennifer Lopez Maxi Dress Running Errands
Of Course Jennifer Lopez Has a Chic Sartorial Solution for Running Errands
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were the Cutest Couple at the Super Bowl
Jennifer Lopez Green High-Slit Dress Instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Date Night Dress Featured the Highest Slit
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship