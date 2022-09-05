Jennifer Lopez's Ultra-Casual Shoes Were the Main Talking Point of Her Outfit

Jennifer Lopez might be able to take a day off every now and then, but her wardrobe? Not so much.

Over Labor Day weekend, J.Lo stepped for some family time with her new husband Ben Affleck and their children at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, wearing an effortlessly chic outfit that was overshadowed by her ultra-casual shoes. Lopez teamed a semi-sheer white maxi dress with a matching bikini top underneath, and as she walked hand-in-hand with Affleck, a pair red-and-white Adidas x Gucci slides — which expertly coordinated with a can of Coca-Cola she had in one hand — peeked out from below.

The sporty sandals were a surprising choice for the singer, because, even on her off days, she still sports a heel — or at least, a platform.

As for the rest of her look, J.Lo accessorized with gold hoops, a pendant necklace, and a beige and black Christian Dior tote. Her caramel locks were pulled back into messy bun with two sections of hair framing her face, while her makeup included a subtle smoky eye and bronzed skin.

Bennifer's recent outing came just weeks after they tied the knot for a second time. The new Mrs. Affleck shared all the sweet details surrounding the couple's Georgia wedding — including the fact that her and Ben's kids — Lopez's twins, Emme and Maximilian and Affleck's children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — adorably accompanied her down the aisle.