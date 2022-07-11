Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Silk Robe With This Signature '90s Hairdo

Jennifer Lopez was practically '90s royalty — from her iconic Selena performance and massive hits (see "Let's Get Loud") to her fire red carpet looks. And Lopez, clearly nostalgic for earlier times (ahem, Ben Affleck), is harkening back to the decade with her most recent hairdo, courtesy of her longtime stylist Chris Appleton.

On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate shared a video clip to Instagram that showed off her perfectly coiffed, throwback hairstyle, which included two face-framing, middle-parted braids and a tight, slicked-back chignon bun. Her flawless glam included a neutral eye, glossy lips, and that signature J.Lo glow. Lopez paired the beat with a floral silk robe and dainty gold hoops.

She turned her head from side to side to show off the look, even playing with one of the braids before turning the camera to the team responsible for creating the masterpiece: first Appleton and then Mary Phillips, her makeup artist.

"Can't touch this ✨#WeekendShoots," she captioned the clip and tagged not only Appleton and Phillips, but also JLo Beauty, alluding to an upcoming project for her skincare brand.

The constantly-working multi-hyphenate appears to have super-human strength, but she recently opened up in her email newsletter On the JLo about a time when she had an exhaustion-induced panic attack. "There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night," she remembered. "I'd be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends. I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible."

"Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me," she recalled, before adding that her body froze up and she couldn't see clearly. "Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time." After visiting a doctor, Lopez established the need for balance in her life. "I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy."