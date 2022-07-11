Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Silk Robe With This Signature '90s Hairdo

The '90s nostalgia is here to stay.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 11, 2022
Jennifer Lopez '90s Hair Staple Braids Selfie Floral Robe
Photo: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez was practically '90s royalty — from her iconic Selena performance and massive hits (see "Let's Get Loud") to her fire red carpet looks. And Lopez, clearly nostalgic for earlier times (ahem, Ben Affleck), is harkening back to the decade with her most recent hairdo, courtesy of her longtime stylist Chris Appleton.

On Sunday, the multi-hyphenate shared a video clip to Instagram that showed off her perfectly coiffed, throwback hairstyle, which included two face-framing, middle-parted braids and a tight, slicked-back chignon bun. Her flawless glam included a neutral eye, glossy lips, and that signature J.Lo glow. Lopez paired the beat with a floral silk robe and dainty gold hoops.

She turned her head from side to side to show off the look, even playing with one of the braids before turning the camera to the team responsible for creating the masterpiece: first Appleton and then Mary Phillips, her makeup artist.

"Can't touch this ✨#WeekendShoots," she captioned the clip and tagged not only Appleton and Phillips, but also JLo Beauty, alluding to an upcoming project for her skincare brand.

The constantly-working multi-hyphenate appears to have super-human strength, but she recently opened up in her email newsletter On the JLo about a time when she had an exhaustion-induced panic attack. "There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night," she remembered. "I'd be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends. I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible."

"Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me," she recalled, before adding that her body froze up and she couldn't see clearly. "Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time." After visiting a doctor, Lopez established the need for balance in her life. "I realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Silver Sparkly Two Piece 2020 American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez Revealed She Once Had an Exhaustion-Induced Panic Attack
Jennifer Lopez Pale Yellow Dress Looking Over Shoulder 2020 Critics' Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Teased a New Project in So Many Bikinis
JLo Is HydraFacial's First Celebrity Partnership
Jennifer Lopez Got Glam Wearing a Plunging Blouse and High-Waisted Metallic Trousers
Norma Kamali Amazon Sale
Celebrities Over 40 Always Wear This Legendary Designer, and It's Under $100 at Amazon Right Now
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Film Equipment T-Shirts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Coordinated in Graphic Tees
Jennifer Lopez in Halftime
Jennifer Lopez Gets Vulnerable in the Trailer for Her New Documentary
Jennifer Lopez White Dress and Ben Affleck Head Kiss 'Marry Me' Premiere
Ben Affleck Proposed to Jennifer Lopez When She Was in the Bathtub
Amal Clooney wedge trend
Amal Clooney Is Making a Case for This Hotly Contested Summer Shoe Trend
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Gave Fans a Glimpse at Her Killer Workout in an Ab-Baring Athleisure Set
Natural Hairstyles for Your Wedding Day
11 Natural Hairstyles for Your Wedding Day
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Went Full "Matrix" In a Leather Bra and Matching Jacket
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Matching Plaid Coat and Skirt Set With Super Tall, Over-the-Knee Boots
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Bedazzled Bikini Top with a Matching Belt Over Her Bare Midriff
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Has Found Her Power
A woman in a long bob hairstyle with bangs
31 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape