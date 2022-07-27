Jennifer Lopez Paired the Most Classic Outfit With Monster Platforms

Jennifer Lopez's Parisian honeymoon street style is a fashion tour de force — from corseted sundresses to Barbiecore halter frocks and wide-leg jeans. The multi-hyphenate stepped out again, putting a chaotic spin on a classic summer outfit.

On Wednesday, the singer and actress was photographed leaving her hotel in light-wash, flared jeans that she paired with a voluminous white blouse and a brown Valentino belt with a large gold buckle. She accessorized with a woven Hermès Kelly bag with brown leather detailing and massive hoop earrings. But the most notable part of the whole outfit was her white sky-high, monster platforms that peeked out from the hem of her pants. Even her bright nails matched the aesthetic, and Lopez finished off the look with large sunglasses and a sleek bun.

Her twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, accompanied their mom on this excursion, this time without her new husband Ben Affleck in tow. Affleck's daughter Violet, while also not on this outing, joined the honeymoon festivities as well, making it a blended family affair.

The newlyweds jetted off to France after their Las Vegas nuptials for a honeymoon trip of sorts, although the couple is still planning a bigger celebration with family and friends. According to a source, Lopez has been on cloud nine since the ceremony.

"Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," the insider told People. "She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect."