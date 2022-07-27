Jennifer Lopez Paired the Most Classic Outfit With Monster Platforms

On today's episode of J.Lo in Paris.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 27, 2022
Jennifer Lopez White Blouse Jeans Platform Heels Paris
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez's Parisian honeymoon street style is a fashion tour de force — from corseted sundresses to Barbiecore halter frocks and wide-leg jeans. The multi-hyphenate stepped out again, putting a chaotic spin on a classic summer outfit.

On Wednesday, the singer and actress was photographed leaving her hotel in light-wash, flared jeans that she paired with a voluminous white blouse and a brown Valentino belt with a large gold buckle. She accessorized with a woven Hermès Kelly bag with brown leather detailing and massive hoop earrings. But the most notable part of the whole outfit was her white sky-high, monster platforms that peeked out from the hem of her pants. Even her bright nails matched the aesthetic, and Lopez finished off the look with large sunglasses and a sleek bun.

Her twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, accompanied their mom on this excursion, this time without her new husband Ben Affleck in tow. Affleck's daughter Violet, while also not on this outing, joined the honeymoon festivities as well, making it a blended family affair.

The newlyweds jetted off to France after their Las Vegas nuptials for a honeymoon trip of sorts, although the couple is still planning a bigger celebration with family and friends. According to a source, Lopez has been on cloud nine since the ceremony.

"Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben," the insider told People. "She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Blue Sweater Wide-Leg Jeans Paris 2022
Jennifer Lopez Traded In Her Honeymoon Dresses for a Pair of Wide-Leg Jeans
Jennifer Lopez Barbiecore Dress
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Plunging Halter-Neck Dress in Barbiecore Pink
Jennifer Lopez Corset Floral Dress
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Corseted, Floral Sundress
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Honeymooning in Paris
Jennifer Lopez Patterned Flare Pants Birkin Getting Out of Car 2022
Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Popular Trend From the 2010s
Jennifer Lopez Paris
Jennifer Lopez's Optical Illusion Heels Are the Summer Style Trick You Need to Try
Jennifer Lopez White Honeymoon Dresses
Jennifer Lopez Wore Not One, but Two Dresses From This Brand on Her Honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez IG
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her New Body Product With a Semi-Sheer Bathing Suit
Jennifer Lopez White Flip Flops
Jennifer Lopez Sold Out This Sleek, Barely There Sandal, but You Can Get the Look Starting at $4
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired a Palm Tree Prairie Dress With Sky-High Heels
Jennifer Lopez Long Coat Big Hair
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super-Short Denim Minidress With Sky-High Platforms
Jennifer Lopez Turtleneck Crop Top Platform Heels 2022
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Cropped Turtleneck With the Tallest Platforms Ever
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Minidress with Sky-High, Over-the-Knee Boots
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Minidress with Sky-High, Over-the-Knee Boots
Jennifer Lopez Is The Latest the Jump On the Costal Grandmother Trend
Jennifer Lopez Is the Latest Celebrity to Jump on the Coastal Grandmother Trend
jennifer lopez instagram
Jennifer Lopez's Halter Maxi Dress Just Raised the Bar for Summer Barbecue Attire
Jennifer Lopez Made Suspenders Cool Again While Matching With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Made Suspenders Cool Again While Matching With Ben Affleck