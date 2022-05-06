Jennifer Lopez Channeled '70s Fashion in a Long Cardigan and the Tallest Suede Boots
While Jennifer Lopez is usually nostalgic for the early 2000s for obvious reasons (ahem, looking at you Ben Affleck), her most recent outfit suggests that the multi-hyphenate has another era on her mind: the '70s. On Thursday, Lopez grabbed a private lunch at the Malibu location of the members-only club Soho House.
For the midday outing, the singer and actress wore a long ivory knit cardigan with a fringed border, a belt of the same material, and a large brown buckle. Underneath, she wore a matching turtleneck with pink, tan, rust, and eggshell-colored midiskirt with a funky, geometric pattern. Sky-high, blush-hued boots, silver hoop earrings, and oversized round sunglasses completed the retro look.
On Friday, the beauty guru also posted a few shots to her Instagram from JLo Beauty's newest launch: That Overnight Hustle AHA +BHA Resurfacer. Lopez promoted the newest addition to the line in a black halter dress.
The brand wrote about the benefits of the product, which is available now for $58 on jlobeauty.com, in their Instagram caption, "This product is made with powerful ingredients that transform your skin while you sleep by gently exfoliating to reveal a smoother, healthier-looking appearance."