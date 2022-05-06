Jennifer Lopez Channeled '70s Fashion in a Long Cardigan and the Tallest Suede Boots

Groovy.
By Tessa Petak May 06, 2022 @ 4:45 pm
Credit: Getty Images

While Jennifer Lopez is usually nostalgic for the early 2000s for obvious reasons (ahem, looking at you Ben Affleck), her most recent outfit suggests that the multi-hyphenate has another era on her mind: the '70s. On Thursday, Lopez grabbed a private lunch at the Malibu location of the members-only club Soho House.

For the midday outing, the singer and actress wore a long ivory knit cardigan with a fringed border, a belt of the same material, and a large brown buckle. Underneath, she wore a matching turtleneck with pink, tan, rust, and eggshell-colored midiskirt with a funky, geometric pattern. Sky-high, blush-hued boots, silver hoop earrings, and oversized round sunglasses completed the retro look.

On Friday, the beauty guru also posted a few shots to her Instagram from JLo Beauty's newest launch: That Overnight Hustle AHA +BHA Resurfacer. Lopez promoted the newest addition to the line in a black halter dress.

The brand wrote about the benefits of the product, which is available now for $58 on jlobeauty.com, in their Instagram caption, "This product is made with powerful ingredients that transform your skin while you sleep by gently exfoliating to reveal a smoother, healthier-looking appearance."

