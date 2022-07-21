Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Popular Trend From the 2010s

Forget the early aughts, we're moving to the '10s.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Patterned Flare Pants Birkin Getting Out of Car 2022
Photo: Getty Images

Forget the early aughts, Jennifer Lopez and her new favorite fashion statement are resurrecting a 2010s trend formerly worn by women everywhere: The patterned flared legging. And the multi-hyphenate is bringing back the pants fad in full fledge with multiple pairs in her rotation. Just earlier this week, she opted for a similar fit in a black-and-white geometric design, and she proved that these throwback pants are versatile enough to be worn for any occasion from the gym to a night out.

On Wednesday, Lopez — or newly Affleck — made her way into a Los Angeles dance studio wearing a blue, white, and maroon pair of stretchy flared, high-waisted trousers. She paired the bottoms with a white tied T-shirt that read "Love > Fear," matching platform sneakers, and a large black Hermés Birkin bag carrying her belongings. She finished off the look with oversized black shades, a rose gold watch, and a pendant necklace, and her hair was tied up in a neat and tight bun.

This is the singer and actress's first week back to work as Mrs. Jennifer Affleck — ICYMI (where have you been?!) she and Ben Affleck tied the knot over the weekend in a quick Las Vegas ceremony. She shared the news with her fans via her email newsletter, On the JLo writing, "It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last. When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

According to People the husband-and-wife duo are making plans for a more lavish ceremony in Georgia with friends and family, but they don't currently have any plans of a honeymoon. "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet," a source shared. "Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Venice Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Said She Planned to Take Ben Affleck's Name in a Resurfaced Y2K Clip
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her New Wedding Ring in a Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Married
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Married
Jennifer Lopez Halftime Premiere 2022
Fans Finally Identified Jennifer Lopez's Mystery Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez Croc-Embossed Leggings
Of Course Jennifer Lopez's Leggings Are Croc-Embossed
Jennifer Lopez Pale Yellow Dress Looking Over Shoulder 2020 Critics' Choice Awards
Jennifer Lopez Teased a New Project in So Many Bikinis
Jennifer Lopez Panic Attacks
Why Exhaustion-Induced Panic Attacks Like the One Jennifer Lopez Experienced Are on the Rise
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Revived the '90s Dress Trend That Victoria Beckham Wore on Repeat
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Film Equipment T-Shirts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Coordinated in Graphic Tees
Jennifer Lopez Is The Latest the Jump On the Costal Grandmother Trend
Jennifer Lopez Is the Latest Celebrity to Jump on the Coastal Grandmother Trend
Jennifer Lopez Turtleneck Crop Top Platform Heels 2022
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Cropped Turtleneck With the Tallest Platforms Ever
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Venice Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Matched Her Bra Top to Her Green Engagement Ring in New PDA-Filled Bennifer Photos
Jennifer Lopez Long Coat Big Hair
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Super-Short Denim Minidress With Sky-High Platforms
Jennifer Lopez Made Suspenders Cool Again While Matching With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Made Suspenders Cool Again While Matching With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez White Dress and Ben Affleck Head Kiss 'Marry Me' Premiere
Ben Affleck Proposed to Jennifer Lopez When She Was in the Bathtub
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
The Special Meaning Behind Jennifer Lopez's Green Engagement Ring