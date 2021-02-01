Jennifer Lopez's Strapless Corset Takes the All-Black Look to a New Level

Someday, we will all eat at restaurants in strapless shirts.

By Tessa Petak
Feb 01, 2021 @ 9:13 am
Jennifer Lopez knows no bounds when it comes to subtle but chic styling.

During a lunch out with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Lopez sported an all-black ensemble that included a strapless button-down top, black high-waisted pants, black loafers, and a black Birkin bag. Of course, she completed the look with a very J.Lo-esque sparkly mask.

Jennifer Lopez
Lopez was photographed out and about in Miami hand-in-hand with her daughter Emme Muñiz and Rodriguez's daughter Natasha Rodriguez, who both joined the couple for lunch.

From her new skincare brand to her iconic performance at the Presidential Inauguration to the 20th anniversary of her and Matthew McConaughey's classic rom-com The Wedding Planner, the pop star has had quite the busy start to 2021. Not to mention she's already had some major, jaw-dropping fashion moments, like her Dior bucket hat, the all-white Inauguration look, and her professional groutfit she sported on her way to D.C.

All this and it's only the first day of February.

