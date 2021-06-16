Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Getting to Know Jennifer Lopez's Twins
They all visited Nobu together last week.
If that Malibu make out photo cemented your belief in the second coming of Bennifer, brace yourself for what I'm about to tell you. Not only are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez trading flannels and joyriding around Montana, they're spending time with the latter's children.
That's right, Lopez's "coconuts," otherwise known as 13-year-old twins Emme and Max Muñiz, have met the man with the phoenix tattoo. And what's more, they're reportedly "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," Affleck's stomping grounds.
According to a source at People, Emme and Max are "slowly getting to know Ben," and it appears to be going well. "Everything seems to be running smoothly," they continued. "It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."
The foursome even engaged in the celebrity rite of passage that is visiting Nobu together. An "insider" told People that "Ben and her kids seemed comfortable together," adding, "The kids kept chatting with Ben. Ben seemed great. He was smiling and laughing. They ordered a lot of food to share."
It's unclear whether Lopez has met Affleck's children, two of whom are close in age to Emme and Max. The Argo star shares daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.