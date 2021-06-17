Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Knows He and Jennifer Lopez Are Never Getting Back Together
Acceptance is the first step.
While just about everyone else has moved on from J-Rod and turned their attention to the new and improved Bennifer 2.0, it looks like the last one to leave the party is Alex Rodriguez. According to Entertainment Tonight, the former athlete (and former fiancé) has finally accepted that he and Jennifer Lopez won't ever be reconciling. A source told ET that he had been holding out for a possible reunion, but now that things like PDA at Nobu Malibu, Ben Affleck reportedly meeting Lopez's kids, and the couple's clothes sharing have made headlines, Rodriguez's hope has fizzled out. He and Lopez announced that they were calling off their engagement back in April 2021.
"When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together," the source said. "He's come to terms with the fact that it's over now."
In May, sources told ET that Rodriguez was "surprised" at how quickly Lopez had moved on.
"Jennifer and Alex have remained in contact after breaking up and have even seen each other since the split. The two plan to remain friends and are also in business together," a source revealed at the time. "Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Affleck's] quick meetup. At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn't sit well with him."
The source continued, saying that Lopez had tried to make it work since her children and Rodriguez's kids had become close friends, but things just didn't lead to a happy ending.
"She knew it was time to let go. There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past," the source said. "Her kids are sad about the breakup because they all grew so close, but ultimately want what's best for their mom and for her to be happy. There is still love and respect between the two families."