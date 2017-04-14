Jennifer Lopez's Knee-High Lace-Up Heels Are Next Level J.Lo

Wow, J.Lo!

Jennifer Lopez has been on a serious style streak as of late—she recently made headlines for her red hot Balmain date ensemble while stepping out with beau A-Rod and even twinned with her new flame in sophisticated beige while taking in a Yankees game—and on Thursday, the Latina star gave us another major case of closet envy as she set off to the Dominican Republic for a big performance this weekend.

The "Booty" hitmaker, who is gearing up to make history by performing her first-ever show in the Caribbean country at the historic Altos de Chavón Amphitheater on Saturday, continued to put her reality-defying figure on full display in the tiniest of LWDs ($36; nakedwardrobe.com), which offset her vacation-ready glow to perfection.

Looking ready for summer, J.Lo layered her white minidress with a light thigh-skimming pastel pink jacket and clutched a white handbag as she made her way off her private jet, but all eyes were on the starlet's next-level footwear that was all kinds of fabulous.

The mom of two proved that she's come a long way from Jenny from the Block in Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez sandals ($1,295; giuseppezanottidesign.com) which laced up to her knees and matched her light pink jacket for the ultimate attention-grabbing look. Lopez topped off her warm weather ensemble with a bit of shine in the form of a diamond namesake necklace and aviator sunglasses.

BRB while we raid this flawless superstar's closet ...