Jennifer Lopez Takes Her Twins to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Last Hamilton Show

Congratulations are in order for Lin-Manuel Miranda, who had his final curtain call in Hamilton last night. The creator and star of the hit Broadway show chopped off his now-signature "Hamilcut" hair immediately after his final bow.

Teach 'em how to say goodbye... pic.twitter.com/dJ49jUYHlh — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 10, 2016

Among the lucky audience members in attendance at Miranda's final performance? None other than Jennifer Lopez. The mother-of-two brought along her 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and her boyfriend Casper Smart. The singer looked stunning in a little black dress that showed off her enviable figure and toned legs. The long sleeve, high neck dress gave glimpses of skin through a detailed lace overlay, and cinched at the waist before cascading in a peplum style down a layered skirt with a thigh-grazing hemline. The Shades of Blue star underscored her evening look with a dark lip and sleek high ponytail.

Jackson Lee/ Splash News

It isn't the first time Lopez has experienced Miranda's musical talent. Miranda and Lopez recently teamed up over 4th of July weekend to collaborate on a new song to benefit the victims of the shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. The emotional single features Lopez's vocals and Miranda's signature rapping skills, along with lyrics such as, "What we got is love even when the sinner hate us / We cannot let them diminish or intimidate us." All proceeds from the upbeat track, titled "Love Make the World Go Round," will go to the Hispanic Federation's Proyecto Somo Orlando. The duo will perform the charity single when they appear on Today on Monday.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Song for Orlando is Out Now

So this happened yesterday! Dancing on the rooftops starting a LOVE revolution!! #lovemaketheworldgoround #linmanuelmiranda #JLin A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 9, 2016 at 8:56am PDT

Me and #Lin-Manuel Miranda working in studio on something very special... #LMTWGR #Loveisloveisloveislove #LoveMakeTheWorldGoRound #happy4thofJuly A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 4, 2016 at 9:06am PDT

#loveisloveisloveisloveisloveislove #LoveMaketheWorldGoRound. #JLin A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 30, 2016 at 11:32am PDT

VIDEO: Check out Jennifer Lopez Rehearsing for Her Vegas Tour