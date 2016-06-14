Jennifer Lopez Shares the Secrets Behind Her Enviable Glow—You’ll Want to Take Notes

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in Hollywood as fit, gorgeous, and multi-faceted as Jennifer Lopez. When J.Lo hits the red carpet, heads turn—and it’s hard to keep your eyes off of the star’s perfectly dewy, age-defying countenance. InStyle's Kahlana Barfield Brown recently sat down with the L’Oreal Paris spokeswoman, who dished on her tried and true health and beauty tips on maintaining her enviable figure and signature glow.

How would you describe your beauty routine: high or low maintenance? I am pretty low-key when it comes to my day to day beauty routine. I have to wear a lot of makeup for work, so when I am not working, I tend to wear little to no makeup. I like to treat myself to a hair-care regimen and deep conditioning mask a few times a week.

Now that you’re in your 40s, how has your beauty routine changed from when you were in your 20s and 30s?

Honestly, my routine hasn’t really changed. It has always been about maintenance. I take more and more pride in maintaining a healthy routine–whether it is how I take care of my skin or my body as a whole. I don’t wear a lot of makeup when not working and am a firm believer in SPF. I try not to stay out in the sun too long.

What’s the best beauty tip you’ve picked up over the years?

The number one tip is to always get enough sleep. I can’t stress this enough. Ideally I would love to get nine or 10 hours of sleep, but either way, I always make sure I get at least eight. I also definitely think beauty comes from within – you have to have keep your mind, soul, body and spirit in sync. I am a firm believer in meditating and when you are happy and feel joy and love, you radiate beauty.

With all that you’re doing—your tour, Shades of Blue—how do you manage to stay fit? Do you work out with a trainer?

I have a well-rounded regimen that helps me stay fit. First, meditation is one of my secrets for looking and feeling better. I work out regularly and love to dance. Two of my go-to workout pros are Tracy Anderson and David Kirsch. I also follow a healthy diet and don’t drink, smoke, or have any caffeine.