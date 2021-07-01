Jennifer Lopez Showed Off Her Natural Curls on the Way to a Photoshoot
She paired the curls with a collared white dress.
If we've learned anything, it's that the heat is teaching us to embrace our natural hair texture. Jennifer Lopez is taking a page out of our book (although, she somehow manages to look flawless in the heat and humidity).
On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate arrived on the set of a photoshoot in Los Angeles rocking her natural curls, along with a white, collared dress and mirrored aviator sunglasses. She wore the sporty-chic, midi-length dress completely unbuttoned and paired it with a dainty diamond necklace. The dress, which appears to be made from a fabric similar to terry cloth, is embossed with writing, though it is unclear what the words say.
The "Jenny From the Block" singer hopped out of the back of a white escalade (not unlike this one) upon arrival at the shoot and greeted the man opening the car door with a smile. She also shared a photo of the look to her Instagram story.
Lopez has been spending a great deal of time in L.A., which probably has a little something to do with her rekindled flame with Ben Affleck. In fact, JLo Beauty founder is reportedly planning to uproot and move to L.A., along with her two kids, twins Max and Emme, in order to be closer to the Argo actor.
"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," a source told E! News. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."