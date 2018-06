15 Times Jennifer Lopez Was Nearly Naked on the Red Carpet

Forget Kourtney Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez is the OG queen of nakedness. Always tasteful and chic, Jenny from the block has been schooling us on the art of the naked dress for decades.

VIDEO: 8 of the J.Lo-iest Zuhair Murad Dresses

As Lopez celebrates her 48th birthday, Monday, July 24, scroll down below to see J.Lo’s nakedest red carpet looks from her oeuvre of couture greatness.