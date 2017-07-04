J.Lo Just Went for a Bike Ride with a Shirtless A-Rod

It turns out that in addition to slaying it in the dancing and singing department, Jennifer Lopez also can boast some serious biking skills.

J-Rod took to the streets of New York on Sunday for a sunny day filled with bae-worthy workouts, and former All-Star Alex Rodriguez couldn't resist taking to his Instagram stories to share several images and videos from their ride that prove that the lovebirds are taking couple goals to the next level.

In one snap, captioned "Biking 2 yoga," a smiling Lopez—who opted to get her sweat on in a light gray tank top, aviators, and slick top knot—manages to capture her shirtless beau as he rides behind her.

Alex Rodriguez / Instagram

Another impressive clip, titled #13 (the number of A-Rod's jersey), shows the giggling "On the Floor" hit-maker redefining "picture perfect" by somehow managing to film the pair's cute N.Y.C. escape while balancing on her bike mid-ride.

JRod is THAT couple y'all. Jen be multi tasking yo like my clumsy ass would of fell off that bike already bendito 😪 #JLo #jenniferlopez #allihave #jlovegas #arod A post shared by jennifer lopez fanpage (@slayitlikejlo) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Considering we'd have enough trouble just staying on the bike, we're wondering, is there anything the Latina star can't do?