While rising from Fly Girl to international phenomenon, Jennifer Lopez has been perfecting the art of glam for over 30 years. During quarantine, though, the icon says she's been giving her over-the-top ways a rest. When she's not gussied up in blue eye shadow and big curls for Zoom calls with beauty editors, she's makeup-free with her hair pulled back in a bun. The enforced respite has afforded her the time to slow down and rethink her routine. But being the businesswoman that she is, Lopez wasn't going to rest on her laurels for long. With the launch of her beauty brand, she is marketing the thing that people have asked her about the most during her long and glorious tenure: her skin.

What has your around-the-house beauty regimen been like during lockdown?

Honestly, quarantine has been great for me. I've worked for the past 20 years straight, and my hair and makeup routine was so taxing — especially for my skin. With more time at home, I love not having to put any makeup on.

You’re a busy woman. What’s the method to the madness?

Oh god. Over the years I've learned that you just have to juggle. It's all about prioritization and being able to compartmentalize. When I'm working on one thing that needs my time, the other task has to wait. I hate leaving anything undone or anyone's feelings left unattended. Or thinking, "I didn't get this done. I should have run there. I have to stop by there. I didn't spend enough time on the phone with my girlfriend." Those thoughts torture me. But you can't feel guilty about it. You just have to be a little bit easier on yourself and do the best you can every single day.

You’ve said before that you still feel like you’re in your 20s.

It’s all about self-care, taking care of my mind and spirit with meditations and my body by working out regularly. I change my fitness routine every few years to find out what works for my body as it changes. Sometimes I’m running, riding a bike, on an elliptical, or lifting weights. Other times I’m dancing in a studio for eight hours a day. I just keep moving.

When did you decide it was time to drop JLo Beauty?

It's taken 20 years to realize this dream. I haven't been this genuinely excited about a project of mine in a long time, and that is not bullshit. My skin is the No. 1 thing I've been asked about. Even when I'm talking about a movie, a song, or an album I'm putting out, everyone's like, "What are you doing for your skin?"

That’s the million-dollar question. Tell us!

What I've learned is that it's all about simplicity: Less is more. There's this unnatural beauty standard right now, and that's not the way I live my life. The truth is, my secret to great skin is what I call the five S's: sleep, sunscreen, serums, supplements, and living a healthy, sane life, which in Spanish is called sana. When I started delving more into skin care, I learned that inflammation is what causes aging. You need to attack the inflammation with a great topical and a hydrating routine. It was important for my line to have a supplement, serum, cleanser, sunscreen, and night cream. Our sunscreen, which you should apply every single day, has SPF 30 in it and can be used as a moisturizer. For the collection, we landed on a total of eight products that address plumpness, tightness, and luminosity to achieve that JLo glow.

Is there a product of yours that Alex [Rodriguez, her fiancé] steals?

He always takes my masks and moisturizers. He loves lathering creams on. [laughs] And he wears tons of sunscreen.

What are some Latina beauty practices you’ve learned from the women in your family?

My mom and aunts swear by olive oil to deliver a glow. The hero ingredient in JLo Beauty is a modernized version of olive oil, called the Olive Complex. It's a combination of ingredients derived from extra-virgin olive oil, fermented oil, leaf extract, and squalane. It gives the skin this weightless, all-day hydration, antioxidant protection, and an ageless radiance. And it doesn't smell like salad dressing. [laughs]

What’s your most decadent beauty ritual?

I am a big bath person. I like putting flowers, oils, salts, and emollients into the water. Then I put a mask on. I love taking 30 minutes for myself in a hot tub and not letting anybody in.