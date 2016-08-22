Jenny's Found a New Block! Check Out J.Lo's Sprawling $28 Million Bel-Air Estate

Looks like Jenny’s found a new block and it’s pretty far from the Bronx.

Superstar Jennifer Lopez recently purchased a mansion in the tony Bel-Air area of L.A. from fellow actress Sela Ward and her husband, Howard Sherman, for a cool $28 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The sprawling estate sits on eight acres, centering around a 14,000-square-foot main house built in 1940 and designed by famed architect Samuel Marx. It includes seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, 10 carved wood or stone fireplaces, a generous living room, a stone-accented skylight-topped kitchen, a dedicated massage room, a downstairs pub, and a 30-seat screening room.

The outside space is no less impressive. In addition to not one, but two, guest houses (one which has been used as an art studio), there’s an outdoor terrace featuring a three-sided infinity edge pool, a man-made swimming pond with a sandy beach entry and outdoor shower, a 100-seat amphitheater (for those impromptu home concerts, we’d bet!), a mini golf course, a pagoda with a fire pit, a vineyard, and an organic vegetable garden. Whew. We have a feeling J.Lo's twins, Max and Emme, will enjoy exploring every nook and cranny.

VIDEO: See Inside J.Lo’s New $28 Million Bel-Air Home

Considering the home first came on to the market in September 2015 for nearly $40 million, it seems J.Lo got it for a relative steal at $28 million. Earlier in April, the 47-year-old Shades of Blue star put her Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion up for sale for $12.5 million.

Scroll through for some serious jaw-dropping images from the former American Idol judge's newest home.