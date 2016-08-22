Jenny's Found a New Block! Check Out J.Lo's Sprawling $28 Million Bel-Air Estate

Aug 22, 2016

Looks like Jenny’s found a new block and it’s pretty far from the Bronx. 

Superstar Jennifer Lopez recently purchased a mansion in the tony Bel-Air area of L.A. from fellow actress Sela Ward and her husband, Howard Sherman, for a cool $28 million, according to the Los Angeles Times

The sprawling estate sits on eight acres, centering around a 14,000-square-foot main house built in 1940 and designed by famed architect Samuel Marx. It includes seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, 10 carved wood or stone fireplaces, a generous living room, a stone-accented skylight-topped kitchen, a dedicated massage room, a downstairs pub, and a 30-seat screening room.

The outside space is no less impressive. In addition to not one, but two, guest houses (one which has been used as an art studio), there’s an outdoor terrace featuring a three-sided infinity edge pool, a man-made swimming pond with a sandy beach entry and outdoor shower, a 100-seat amphitheater (for those impromptu home concerts, we’d bet!), a mini golf course, a pagoda with a fire pit, a vineyard, and an organic vegetable garden. Whew. We have a feeling J.Lo's twins, Max and Emme, will enjoy exploring every nook and cranny.

Considering the home first came on to the market in September 2015 for nearly $40 million, it seems J.Lo got it for a relative steal at $28 million. Earlier in April, the 47-year-old Shades of Blue star put her Hidden Hills, Calif., mansion up for sale for $12.5 million.

Scroll through for some serious jaw-dropping images from the former American Idol judge's newest home.

1 of 5 Simon Berlyn

The Exterior

The expansive 14,000-square-foot main house was built in 1940 and designed by famed architect Samuel Marx. It has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. There's also enough parking for 17 cars—plenty for a get-together. Valet, anyone?

2 of 5 Simon Berlyn

Living Room

The large but homey living room features vaulted ceilings and steel floor-to-ceiling windows.
3 of 5 Simon Berlyn

The Kitchen

We can see J.Lo's twins, Max and Emme, enjoying plenty of delicious meals in this gorgeous stone-accented chef's kitchen, which features a long center island and atrium windows.
4 of 5 Simon Berlyn

The Bedroom

One of the house's seven spacious bedrooms features an impressive fireplace and leads out to its own outdoor space for taking in the lush surroundings.
5 of 5 Simon Berlyn

The Backyard

There's plenty of space for outdoor entertaining at J.Lo's new manse. In addition to the infinity pool pictured here, there's a beachy swimming pond, a mini golf course, a vegetable garden, a vineyard, as well as a 100-seat amphitheater for those last-minute concerts!

