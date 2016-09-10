Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Tough Side on Shades of Blue Set

She might be a pretty face, but you don't want to mess with Jennifer Lopez. The 47-year-old singer and actress knows how to pack a serious punch, and she recently got to show off her boxing skills while filming scenes for Shades of Blue.

Lopez put her skills on display at a boxing ring in N.Y.C., and somehow she looks just as gorgeous in her sweaty gym clothes as she does when she's glammed up—please teach us your secrets, J.Lo. She's wearing a gray tank top, black workout pants, and black boxing gloves while filming scenes as Detective Harlee Santos. Her hair is pulled back into a messy ponytail, and she opted for a makeup-free look.

It looks like the "Ain't Your Mama" singer was really getting into character, as she also posted a sweaty selfie to Instagram, touting the new season of Shades of Blue. In the picture, she's making a fist with her wrapped hand and glowering at the camera. Lopez captioned the image with, "Fighting the good fight.... #neverstopfighting #Harleesback #shadesofblue #season2."

Fighting the good fight.... #neverstopfighting #Harleesback #shadesofblue #season2 A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 8, 2016 at 7:29pm PDT

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sheer Black Gown as She Surprises Marc Anthony Onstage

We can't wait to see Lopez back in action as Harlee, but unfortunately, the next season of Shades of Blue doesn't come out until next year. It's a long wait, but it'll undoubtedly be worth it.