Jennifer Lopez Parties in Las Vegas in the Tiniest Bikini

Jennifer Lopez cooled off Sunday hosting the Carnival Del Sol pool party at Drai's Beach Club at The Cromwell in Las Vegas, and let's just say the "Ain't Your Mama" songstress proved that in fact she's one hot mama.

Lopez cooled off hosting the Carnival Del Sol pool party at Drai's Beach Club at The Cromwell in Las Vegas wearing a bright graphic-print string bikini top and tiny white shorts. Ethan Miller/Getty

The 46-year-old stole the show, flaunting her toned body in a bright graphic-print string bikini top and tiny white shorts. She paired the fun ensemble with neon Fendi cat-eye sunnies, geometric gold jewelry, and loose, beachy waves.

The mom-of-two kept the crowd going by showing off her famous dance moves (including some dabbing!) and playfully throwing around a beach ball, only taking a break from the desert heat to enjoy a snow cone on stage. Lopez, who was all smiles, was accompanied by boyfriend Casper Smart.

We Dabbing!!!!!!!!!! When I tell you we had a ball today!!!!! @JLo 👫 A video posted by J.R. Taylor (@didntinviteme) on May 29, 2016 at 8:09pm PDT

J. Lo is currently in Sin City for her hot Planet Hollywood residency, which has already been seen—and given rave reviews—by celebrities like Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Meghan Trainor, and Laverne Cox.