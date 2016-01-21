See 7 of J.Lo's Sexy Costumes from Her All I Have Las Vegas Residency

Last night, Jennifer Lopez was the talk of the town—Las Vegas, that is—as she kicked off All I Have, her three-year Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood. In addition to her incredible voice and her bootylicious dance moves, Lopez went all out with the costumes for the sold-out show (which was attended by Justin Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and many other famous faces) as well. “We wanted to modernize Old Hollywood and feel like a Vegas show but in a Jennifer Lopez way,” her costume designer Rob Zangardi tells InStyle. “Her big thing was that she wanted each section of the show to feel like her and be true to who that was for her.” For Lopez, that means each of her seven custom-designed looks (featuring Versace, Zuhair Murad, Balmain, Michael Costello, and more) contained an element of sexy intrigue—and lots of sparkle, naturally.

“Any performance for her is about movement, so fringe and beading and sparkles are always a part of it,” Zangardi says. Which makes sense, considering 260,000 Swarovski crystals were used to embellish a series of custom costumes designed by Versace, while another 75,000 Swarovski crystals were incorporated into the show’s set design. “We love our J.Lo for her sparkles—everything shines on stage for this show. Literally, everything.”

For the show’s opening (pictured above), Jennifer glittered in a lavish crystal-encrusted bra and bikini bottoms. “She starts off in this amazing feathered Versace coat, and it’s so genius," Zangardi says. "Even the way that Versace did it, they used Swarovski crystal mesh for the jacket part, and it’s feathered. Down every plume of feather they did strips of Swarovski crystals. So even the feathers are crystaled. It’s pretty epic.”

Below, see the rest of J.Lo’s jaw-dropping outfits from the performance. “It’s definitely one big fashion show,” he says. We couldn't agree more.