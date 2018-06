Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Cutest Couple Moments

J.Lo and her new beau made their relationship status very clear while stepping out in N.Y.C. in a pair of color-coordinating outfits. Lopez looked chic as always in a beige coat, platform pumps, and a coral handbag, pulling back her hair to show off a pair of large hoops. Her man was perfectly matching in a two-piece suit of the same color, pairing the smart ensemble with a white collared shirt and brown suede shoes.