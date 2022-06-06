Jennifer Lawrence Stepped Out for a Rare Postpartum Outing in the Perfect Summer Dress

Four months after welcoming her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence stepped out for a rare street style moment over the weekend. Spotted running errands in Santa Monica, the new mom was seen wearing the perfect summer outfit that wasn't a sundress or a pair of short shorts.

Nope. Instead, the actress opted for a little white babydoll dress that was equal parts casual and cute.

The flowy minidress was breezy enough to combat against the humidity and featured puffy sleeves, as well as a ruffled eyelet collar and hemline for a feminine touch. J.Law paired the seasonal staple with matching white sneakers, a beaded choker necklace, and a pale yellow duffle bag. Her long blonde hair was worn down in natural waves with a middle part, while her face was completely makeup-free.

It was confirmed a month ago that Lawrence gave birth to her baby in February. Neither the baby's sex nor his or her name has been revealed to the public — and those details might not be disclosed anytime soon. During an interview with Vanity Fair while she was still pregnant, J.Law said that she hoped to "protect" her child's privacy as much as possible.