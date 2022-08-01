Jennifer Lawrence Has the Most Stylish Solution for Sun Protection

While SPF and sunglasses are important for protecting your skin in the summertime, Jennifer Lawrence has just found what's arguably the chicest way to block UV rays.

On Sunday, the actress went out for a stroll in New York City's West Village neighborhood holding a tiny, tan umbrella — also known as a sun parasol — above her head, which shielded her face from the afternoon light. For an extra layer of protection, J.Law put on a pair of oval-shaped black shades.

Aside from her sun-blocking accessories, Lawrence teamed baggy blue jeans with a loose-fitting black crop top, beige Birkenstocks, and a navy blue croc-embossed handbag that hung from her shoulder. She pulled her blonde hair back into a high ponytail, and accessorized with layered gold necklaces and a reusable water bottle.

Once again, Lawrence provided an easy formula for a stylish summer outfit — even though, it wasn't one of her usual sundresses. Over the past couple of months, J.Law has quickly become the poster child for breezy summertime dresses. Back in June, she stepped out in a white babydoll dress with puff sleeves and a ruffled eyelet collar, and the next month, she wore a blue and white gingham midi dress, as well as a crochet maxi and a blue silk slip dress.