Jennifer Lawrence Wore a Sheer Gown for Her Post-Baby Red Carpet Debut

Raising the bar on cool mom style one dress at a time.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on September 11, 2022 @ 11:50AM
Jennifer Lawrence Sheer Gown Toronto Film Festival
Since welcoming her first child, a son, Cy, Jennifer Lawrence has adopted a relatively low-key lifestyle. With the exception of a handful of unintentional street style moments over the past few months, the actress has managed to stay out of the spotlight almost entirely — that is, until last night when she made her first post-baby red carpet appearance at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival.

At the premiere of her new film Causeway, J.Law raised the bar on new mom style in Dior Haute Couture. She wore a sheer black gown from the French fashion house with a matching strapless, high-cut bodysuit underneath. The off-the-shoulder dress featured a ruffled neckline and a pleated skirt and sleeves, as well as corset-like lacing that wrapped around the bodice. For the finishing touches, Lawrence accessorized with caged black stilettos and emerald and diamond drop earrings.

Her long blonde hair was styled in mermaid waves that were swept over one shoulder, while J.Law's makeup was just as ethereal with a nude lip and rosy cheeks.

This wasn't the only LBD moment Lawrence had this week. On Thursday, the actress mastered transitional dressing in a long-sleeve black dress with a sweetheart neckline, which she paired with bright green flip flops on bottom. And she did it again when she stepped out in a standard summer sundress in a color typically reserved for cooler weather — chocolate brown.

Jennifer Lawrence
