Jennifer Lawrence Finally Revealed the Name and Gender of Her and Cooke Maroney's First Child

It's been six months since Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child together back in February, and now, the actress is finally ready to share details about her experience with motherhood — starting with the name and gender of her newborn.

During an interview with Vogue for its October cover story, the actress revealed that she and Maroney's baby is a boy who they named Cy, after one of her husband's favorite artists, American painter Cy Twombly. Lawrence, who wore a burgundy off-the-shoulder Dior top with a matching belt and skirt when gracing the cover, also got candid about how "scary" it can feel to "talk about motherhood" publicly since "it's so different for everybody."

"If I say, It was amazing from the start, some people will think, It wasn't amazing for me at first, and feel bad," she shared. "Fortunately, I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving."

Tina Barney/Vogue

Lawrence added, "I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that's not true. Maybe I'll love him as much as my cat?"

The actress said she was quickly proven wrong, however, when the day she gave birth to baby Cy felt like the start of a whole new chapter. "Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared," Jennifer explained. "I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They're these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I'm like, Awwww, preciousssss."

And while the star explained that she's not without typical new mother concerns — "My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that. And then they're both just, like, out there — walking around, crossing streets. He's gonna drive one day. He's gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I'm just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?" she shared — Lawrence said experiencing her first child's milestones has been the greatest experience.

"I mean the euphoria of Cy is just — Jesus, it's impossible," Lawrence told the outlet. "I always tell him, 'I love you so much it's impossible.'"