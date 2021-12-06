Jennifer Lawrence Made Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Her Pregnancy Announcement
Jennifer Lawrence brought a very special plus-one to the New York premiere of her new movie Don't Look Up last night. Well, technically a plus-one in the making.
On Sunday, the actress made her first red carpet appearance since announcing she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. For the event, J.Law showed off her maternity style in a fringed gold beaded gown by Dior that subtly skimmed her growing stomach and featured sheer cape-like sleeves that flowed down to the floor. She accessorized with minimal jewelry, including her emerald-cut engagement ring and a pair of sparkling diamond earrings.
Lawrence pulled her hair back into a loose chignon and enhanced her pregnancy glow with bronzy highlighter and a soft pink lip.
Back in September, Lawrence's rep confirmed that the actress and her art-dealer husband were going to be new parents. The pair started dating back in June 2018 before tying the knot in an intimate wedding in October 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island. "Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," a source previously told People. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."