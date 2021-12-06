Jennifer Lawrence Made Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Her Pregnancy Announcement

Jennifer Lawrence brought a very special plus-one to the New York premiere of her new movie Don't Look Up last night. Well, technically a plus-one in the making.

On Sunday, the actress made her first red carpet appearance since announcing she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. For the event, J.Law showed off her maternity style in a fringed gold beaded gown by Dior that subtly skimmed her growing stomach and featured sheer cape-like sleeves that flowed down to the floor. She accessorized with minimal jewelry, including her emerald-cut engagement ring and a pair of sparkling diamond earrings.