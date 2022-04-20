Jennifer Lawrence Welcomed Her First Child

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have reason to celebrate. The two welcomed their first child together, People officially reported today, though details about the baby's actual birthday and name haven't been officially released. Lawrence first sparked pregnancy rumors last summer and later confirmed that she was expecting. More recently, the couple were seen together pushing a baby stroller, which had many outlets speculating that the baby had arrived.

Like many celebrities, Lawrence spoke about wanting to keep her child out of the spotlight. In an interview with Vanity Fair , she explained that like her own personal life, she wanted to make sure that her family is kept out of the tabloids.

"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'" she said. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Lawrence and Maroney, an art dealer, married back in 2019 during a small, private ceremony in Rhode Island. While she's kept details about her marriage out of interviews, she did say that she enjoyed taking time away from acting to just be in a relationship.

"I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him," she said. "I don't know why, but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. 'OK, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done.' And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, 'You're not going to use that. When are you going to make that?' And I say, 'Yes, I am. Tuesday!' And he's always right, and I never do."