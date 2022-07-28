Jennifer Lawrence Just Elevated the Coastal Grandma Look in a Chic Crochet Dress

It's a craftcore summer.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 28, 2022
Jennifer Lawrence Crochet Dress
Photo: Getty

This summer it's all about dressing like your grandmother — whether her style is coastal, fancy, or somewhere in between. And Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celebrity to put her own spin on the trend.

On Wednesday, the actress stepped out for a stroll in New York City, and by the looks of her outfit, she's definitely Team Coastal. Wearing a chic cream midi dress with crochet straps and panels throughout, J.Law effortlessly embodied the craftcore aesthetic without appearing completely granny-inspired. A blue suede Christian Dior saddle bag, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and brown strappy sandals elevated her look into more sophisticated territory, while two gold necklaces — one with a turquoise pendant — added a low-key bohemian vibe.

For the midday outing, Lawrence wore her long, blonde hair down behind her back and had on little-to-no makeup.

Since welcoming her first child several months ago, J.Law's mom style is all about comfort — and that includes her footwear. While her brown leather slides are her regular go-to, she recently stepped out in a beloved childhood favorite: the jelly fisherman sandal. Lawrence's jellies were constructed from a water-resistant PVC material, and paired exceedingly well with her multi-colored, fish-printed shirt dress.

