Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Perfect Summer Dress in the Most Unexpected Color

An easy, throw-on dress that goes with anything and everything seems like a fashion unicorn, but Jennifer Lawrence found one in a color that's usually reserved for cooler weather and pumpkin spice lattes, not the sizzling summer heat. During an outing in New York City's West Village, the actress paired a flowy tank-style dress in a rich, chocolatey brown with coordinating sandals — a look that'll have you questioning whether or not you need another white sundress.

Lawrence's midi dress featured a fitted, square-neck bodice that flowed into an ankle-grazing A-line silhouette. While simple and sleek, the dress's unexpected, earthy color offered an alternative to summery prints and go-to eyelet lace. She finished the look with an array of mismatched necklaces, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a bucket bag from The Row that featured textured leather handles — and went on to prove that mixing brown and black is a fashion rule worth breaking.

Lawrence is proving her fashion influence, with Page Six reporting that she bumped into someone wearing the exact same dress as her during a different New York walk. On Sunday, she was photographed with another women wearing an identical dress from 6379. While the dress was identical, her unexpected twin wore clogs and a minty green Bottega Veneta bag with her outfit while Lawrence stuck to her Row bag and a pair of flat black sandals.