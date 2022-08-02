Celebrity Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Perfect Summer Dress in the Most Unexpected Color Groundbreaking. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Photo by Gotham/GC Images An easy, throw-on dress that goes with anything and everything seems like a fashion unicorn, but Jennifer Lawrence found one in a color that's usually reserved for cooler weather and pumpkin spice lattes, not the sizzling summer heat. During an outing in New York City's West Village, the actress paired a flowy tank-style dress in a rich, chocolatey brown with coordinating sandals — a look that'll have you questioning whether or not you need another white sundress. Lawrence's midi dress featured a fitted, square-neck bodice that flowed into an ankle-grazing A-line silhouette. While simple and sleek, the dress's unexpected, earthy color offered an alternative to summery prints and go-to eyelet lace. She finished the look with an array of mismatched necklaces, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a bucket bag from The Row that featured textured leather handles — and went on to prove that mixing brown and black is a fashion rule worth breaking. Jennifer Lawrence Wore a $700 High-Fashion Version of the Practical Summer Sandal Everyone Needs Lawrence is proving her fashion influence, with Page Six reporting that she bumped into someone wearing the exact same dress as her during a different New York walk. On Sunday, she was photographed with another women wearing an identical dress from 6379. While the dress was identical, her unexpected twin wore clogs and a minty green Bottega Veneta bag with her outfit while Lawrence stuck to her Row bag and a pair of flat black sandals. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit