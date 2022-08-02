Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Perfect Summer Dress in the Most Unexpected Color

Groundbreaking.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu

Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2022
Jennifer Lawrence Brown Midi Dress New York
Photo: Photo by Gotham/GC Images

An easy, throw-on dress that goes with anything and everything seems like a fashion unicorn, but Jennifer Lawrence found one in a color that's usually reserved for cooler weather and pumpkin spice lattes, not the sizzling summer heat. During an outing in New York City's West Village, the actress paired a flowy tank-style dress in a rich, chocolatey brown with coordinating sandals — a look that'll have you questioning whether or not you need another white sundress.

Lawrence's midi dress featured a fitted, square-neck bodice that flowed into an ankle-grazing A-line silhouette. While simple and sleek, the dress's unexpected, earthy color offered an alternative to summery prints and go-to eyelet lace. She finished the look with an array of mismatched necklaces, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a bucket bag from The Row that featured textured leather handles — and went on to prove that mixing brown and black is a fashion rule worth breaking.

Lawrence is proving her fashion influence, with Page Six reporting that she bumped into someone wearing the exact same dress as her during a different New York walk. On Sunday, she was photographed with another women wearing an identical dress from 6379. While the dress was identical, her unexpected twin wore clogs and a minty green Bottega Veneta bag with her outfit while Lawrence stuck to her Row bag and a pair of flat black sandals.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore a $700 High-Fashion Version of the Practical Summer Sandal Everyone Needs
Jennifer Lawrence Sun Umbrella
Jennifer Lawrence Has the Most Stylish Solution for Sun Protection
Jennifer Lawrence Crochet Dress
Jennifer Lawrence Just Elevated the Coastal Grandma Look in a Chic Crochet Dress
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Underrated Pair of Manolos With an Ultra-Rare Dior Bag
Jennifer Lawrence Summer Dress
Jennifer Lawrence Stepped Out in the Breeziest Summer Dress
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Stepped Out for a Rare Postpartum Outing in the Perfect Summer Dress
Jennifer Lopez Corset Floral Dress
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Honeymoon Look Included a Corseted, Floral Sundress
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Cooler Version of This Grandpa-Inspired Trend
Fashion Straw Bag
The Best Straw Bags to Take With You on Every Summer Adventure
Best Women's Sandals
The 11 Best Sandals for Summer That Are Stylish and Functional
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is Making This Unfussy Basic the Coolest Thing About Summer 2022
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Revived the '90s Dress Trend That Victoria Beckham Wore on Repeat
Katie Holmes Summer Outfit Formula
Katie Holmes Wore a Foolproof Summer Outfit Formula Featuring This Under-$100 Dress Trend
Gigi Hadid Expertly Styled Dad Shorts in the Trendiest Way
Gigi Hadid Expertly Styled Dad Shorts in the Trendiest Way
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Is Making a Case for This Unexpected Fall Shoe as a Summer Vacation Essential
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins