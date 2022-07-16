Jennifer Lawrence Stepped Out in the Breeziest Summer Dress

Jennifer Lawrence has officially become the poster girl for easy summer dresses. After reviving the babydoll dress while running errands in Los Angeles last month, the actress stepped out in another breezy alternative — the time, spotted on a sidewalk in New York City.

On Friday, J.Law took a stroll through the city, wearing a blue-and-white Tory Burch midi dress in a gingham pattern (a summertime signature). The picnic-inspired print was complemented by pleated fabric, a corset-like bodice, and a swishy skirt with pockets. She paired the dress with mules in the season's breakthrough shade of orange, and accessorized with small black handbag and a silver pendant necklace.

Lawrence went makeup-free and wore her long, blonde hair down in loose waves with a side part.

As a new mom, J.Law's style seems to be all about comfort. Just the other day, she wore a crisp, white T-shirt while grabbing dinner with her husband Cooke Maroney and teamed the no-fuss basic with a flowy maxi skirt, as well as brown slip-on sandals and a yellow purse. And just like her outfits, her glam has also become more relaxed since welcoming her first child. For the outing, she once again wore little-to-makeup and appeared to air-dry her natural waves.