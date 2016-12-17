Jennifer Lawrence Shows Some Sexy Shoulder 

Jennifer Lawrence has been serving tons of fashion inspiration while she jet sets all over the world promoting her new romantic thriller Passengers with pal Chris Pratt.

Recently, she looked especially stunning for an event in Beijing, China. Lawrence opted to go monochromatic in an all-black ensemble that included an off-the-shoulder button-up blazer, body hugging trousers and chunky heeled sandals. She wore a delicate gold chain necklace that drew the eye up to her center parted-nearly platinum shag and topped it all off with sophisticated red nail polish.

The two actors have been traversing the globe since early December for their film and have made stops in Paris, Madrid, London, Berlin, and Seoul. It seems that the actors quickly bonded over their shared sense of humor and love of pranks. Pratt spent weeks skillfully obscuring Lawrence from selfies that fans were requesting of the stars.

Meanwhile, Lawrence got her revenge on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she and host Jimmy Kimmel defaced a bus that featured a large Passengers ad by spray painting over Chris's face and name. All in good fun though!

VIDEO: See the Passengers Trailer