Jennifer Lawrence Nails Breezy Airport Attire in Super Cool Pants

We could all learn a lesson from Jennifer Lawrence on how to dress for comfort and style at the same time. The 26-year-old actress was spotted at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. yesterday, and she absolutely nailed travel attire, rocking an equally comfy and chic ensemble.

Lawrence, who stars in the upcoming fantasy movie Passengers, strolled through the airport after arriving in the Big Apple. She wore a loose white crop top under a denim jacket, paired with blue wrap-around trousers that featured a light blue and red stripe. Lawrence completed the outfit with a pair of studded slip-on sandals, a black tote bag, and tortoise sunglasses. The young actress was makeup free as she breezed through the terminal, and her shoulder-length blonde bob was unstyled for a carefree look.

The Hunger Games actress has been quite the busy woman lately. In addition to her upcoming movie, where she stars opposite Chris Pratt, she is also the face of Dior's latest campaign. She looks simply breathtaking as she poses with the brand's latest handbags.

For Jennifer Lawrence's latest campaign for Dior, the 'Diorama' bag is revisited satchel-style and available in a Dior print fabric embroidered with black tufted velvet. A photo posted by Dior Official (@dior) on Sep 5, 2016 at 11:04am PDT

Jennifer Lawrence's new campaign for Dior has landed! The radiant actress, as shot by Patrick Demarchelier in a light-drenched New York photo studio, introduces new styles of iconic Dior bags - here with the 'Diorever' in metalized leather. #Diorever A photo posted by Dior Official (@dior) on Sep 5, 2016 at 5:47am PDT

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Wows as the Face of Dior's Newest Campaign

Lawrence certainly knows how to wow us whether she's dressed up or dressed down, and we can't wait to see what her next project will be.