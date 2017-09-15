Every Mesmerizing Look from Jennifer Lawrence's Mother! Press Tour

Dave J Hogan/Getty
Isabel Jones
Sep 15, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

When it comes to the red carpet, Jennifer Lawrence never disappoints—that being said, her recent wave of edgy princess-worthy looks is truly her best yet.

Since she began the press tour for Darren Aronofsky’s Rosemary’s Baby-inspired horror film, Mother!, J. Law has taken on a whole new red carpet persona. Gone are the days of playing it chic but safe—the new era of Lawrence’s style is dark, complex, and mesmerizing, just like the movie she has been promoting.

VIDEO: mother! Movie Trailer

 

Scroll down below to see every look from Lawrence’s Mother! press tour.

1 of 10 Robin Marchant/Getty

September 21, 2017

Lawrence stunned in Brock Collection during a screening and Q&A at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Modern Art.

2 of 10 Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

September 13, 2017

The Mother! star arrived at the premiere's N.Y.C. after party in a gleaming mock-turtleneck Ralph & Russo column gown. 

3 of 10 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

September 13, 2017

Lawrence arrived at the film's N.Y.C. premiere in a Cinderella-worthy tulle Dior ball gown, a smattering of delicate flowers pinned in her updo. 

4 of 10 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

September 12, 2017

J.Law went Annie Hall-glam during a Tonight Show appearance in a sequined Sally LaPointe suit and strappy sandals. 

5 of 10 George Pimentel/WireImage

September 10, 2017

The Oscar winner hit Mother!'s Toronto premiere in a glittering bustier-style Dolce & Gabbana dress. 

6 of 10 Emma McIntyre/Getty

September 10, 2017

Jen took to a TIFF press conference in chic brocade separates from Sally LaPointe. 

7 of 10 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

September 7, 2017

Lawrence looked like the ultimate punk princess in an ethereal Dior Haute Couture ball gown which she paired with a blackberry lip at the Paris premiere of Mother!

8 of 10 Dave J Hogan/Getty

September 6, 2017

J.Law rocked her sheerest look to date at her film's UK premiere in this woven silver Atelier Versace gown. 

9 of 10 Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

September 5, 2017

Lawrence stunned at Mother!'s Venice premiere in a tulle polka dot ball gown from Dior. 

10 of 10 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

September 5, 2017

Jennifer attended a photocall in Venice in this plunging lace Giambattista Valli empire waist gown. 

