Jennifer Lawrence's Sassy Statement About Dancing on a Stripper Pole Gives Us Life

On Wednesday a video of Jennifer Lawrence at a friend's birthday party at Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria, was shared online. The clip showed the group's fun-loving antics—which included Lawrence trying her moves on a stripper pole—and resulted in headlines and commentary about the 26-year-old Oscar winner dancing "in a bra" after taking off a layer of clothing.

While she didn't need to, Lawrence took to Facebook on Wednesday to issue an incredibly J.Law-esque statement about the video.

“Look," she wrote. "Nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the Internet. It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night."

She added, "P.S. that's not a bra it's an Alexander Wang top and I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength.”

You go, Jen! Dance like nobody’s watching (even though someone almost always is ...).

BRB as we get our groove on in an Alexander Wang crop top ($195; alexanderwang.com) of our own.