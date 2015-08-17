Jennifer Klein’s 2015 Annual Day of Indulgence Party

Aug 17, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
<p>Leslie Mann, Sofia Vergara, Rebel Wilson, Selena Gomez, and Anna Faris</p>
Leslie Mann, Sofia Vergara, Rebel Wilson, Selena Gomez, and Anna Faris

The leading ladies happily posed together while sporting designer frocks. Mann shined in Dries Van Noten while Vergara opted for Young, Fabulous, and Broke, Wilson wore Wildfox, Gomez sported Atea Oceanie, and Faris slipped into James Perse and Joe's Jeans.

Amy Graves
<p>Tyra Banks and Rachel Roy</p>
Tyra Banks and Rachel Roy

The model, in $20 Payless shoes, posed with the American designer who casually wore jeans.

Amy Graves
<p>Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting and Kristen Bell</p>
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting and Kristen Bell

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting in IRO and Kristen Bell in Ulla Johnson. 

Amy Graves
<p>Elizabeth Olsen and Rashida Jones</p>
Elizabeth Olsen and Rashida Jones

The actress duo sported both Marni (left) and Proenza Schouler (right).

Amy Graves
<p>Lea Michele and Lily Collins</p>
Lea Michele and Lily Collins

Former Glee star Lea Michele in A.P.C. with Brit star Lily Collins in Sam & Lavi. 

Amy Graves
<p>Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez&nbsp;</p>
Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez 

Kerry Washington in Suno with a Louis Vuitton bag and Selena Gomez in Atea Oceanie. 

Amy Graves
<p>Bryce Dallas Howard</p>
Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard in Lyle with Saint Laurent shoes and Rag & Bone jeans.

Amy Graves
<p>Nia Long and Nicole Scherzinger</p>
Nia Long and Nicole Scherzinger

Nia Long in L'Agence and Nicole Scherzinger in Mink Pink. 

Amy Graves
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross and Joy Bryant</p>
Tracee Ellis Ross and Joy Bryant

Tracee Ellis Ross in Rachel Comey and Joy Bryant in Basic Terrain. 

Amy Graves
<p>Leslie Mann and Rebel Wilson</p>
Leslie Mann and Rebel Wilson

Leslie Mann in Dries Van Noten and Rebel Wilson in Wildfox. 

Amy Graves
<p>Connie Britton and Katie Lowes</p>
Connie Britton and Katie Lowes

Connie Britton in Sharon Wauchob and Katie Lowes in Dorothee Schumacher.

Amy Graves
<p>Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, and Bellamy Young</p>
Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, and Bellamy Young

Scandal co-stars Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, and Bellamy Young enjoy a bite of candy.

Amy Graves
<p>Allison Janney and Katherine Heigl</p>
Allison Janney and Katherine Heigl

Allison Janney with Katherine Heigl shopping NYDJ. 

Amy Graves
