Jennifer Garner Reportedly "Isn't Bothered" by Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Reunion
"She wants what is best for Ben."
It's still too early to tell whether or not Bennifer will be making a comeback, but if Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez do decide to date again — Jennifer Garner would reportedly be all for it.
According to a source at Entertainment Tonight, Ben's ex is unbothered by him "hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else." The insider added, "She wants what is best for Ben."
"What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad," the source continued. "They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority."
Garner and Affleck married one year after he and J.Lo broke off their engagement back in 2004. During their decade-long marriage, they welcomed daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old son Samuel. The former couple officially separated in 2015.
Earlier this week it was revealed that Affleck and Lopez have been hanging out again amid the singer's recent split from Alex Rodriguez. On Friday, Page Six published photos of the actor in a white Escalade that allegedly belongs to J.Lo.
"Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house," a source said. And it's a situation that's occurred more than once. Apparently, Affleck has visited Lopez three times since she returned to Los Angeles after shooting Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.
Another insider added, "They are friends…they've never not been."